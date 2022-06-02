Platinum Jubilee: Celebrations begin across the South East
- Published
Related Topics
People have been out across the South East enjoying the sunshine, as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin.
Live music events have been held in locations including Dover in Kent and Eastbourne in East Sussex.
The Queen's 70-year reign is being marked with four days of celebrations, including bank holidays on Thursday and Friday.
Here are some of the best pictures of events taking place on Thursday in Kent, Sussex and Surrey.