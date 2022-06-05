Crawley: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was attacked in Crawley.
Sussex Police officers were called to Chanctonbury Way, West Sussex, at 22:00 BST on Wednesday to reports a woman had been assaulted with a weapon.
She was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
A 30-year-old man from Crawley was held on suspicion of attempted murder and has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.
Investigating officer Det James Reilly said: "We understand that incidents such as these are concerning, but I would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider risk of harm."
He asked any witnesses and anybody with information to come forward.
