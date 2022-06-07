Wealden bin strike: MP Maria Caulfield's offer of mediation rejected
- Published
An MP's offer to mediate in a bin strike in Wealden has been turned down by the employers of striking workers.
Maria Caulfield, who represents the Lewes constituency, offered to impartially chair a meeting to help end the dispute, which began a month ago.
The MP said she was "extremely disappointed" waste management company Biffa rejected her offer.
The company say conciliation talks have already taken place, and it will continue to "minimise disruption."
Ms Caulfield said: "Residents in Wealden district - including those in Polegate, East Dean, Alfriston and the surrounding villages that I represent - are fed up of this bin strike and want both sides to find a solution as soon as possible."
The GMB union had accepted the MP's offer.
A Biffa spokesperson said: "The MP's offer of support is appreciated, however we have already entered into a conciliation process with ACAS which resulted in a constructive day of negotiations.
"We continue to work hard to minimise the disruption to service."
Wealden District Council said in a statement that Biffa have made "several improved offers" to end the strike, which have been rejected by the union and its members.
It said Biffa informed them that the GMB union intend to extend the action to 25 June.
The latest pay deal, rejected by the union, would have resulted in pay increasing by 17% this year, and a further 7% next year - and a £600 bonus.