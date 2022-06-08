Brighton specialist school for autistic children planned
A specialist school for autistic children and young people with anxiety and other mental health issues is being planned in Brighton.
It will operate as a satellite of Portslade's Hill Park School at the former Cedar Centre in Hollingdean.
Demand for specialist places at Hill Park has increased by 25% over the last five years.
It already operates across two sites, one primary and the other secondary, with 197 pupils with complex needs.
The plans have yet to be approved by Brighton and Hove City Council's Children, Young People and Skills Committee, which is due to meet on 13 June.
The new building will be completely refurbished and remodelled to meet the needs of the pupils, and a small extension at the front of the building, with planning permission already approved.