Southwick family stranded after EasyJet flight cancellation
A woman who is stranded abroad days before she moves house after her flight was cancelled said she has been put in an "unimaginable position".
Suzanne Trainer, from Southwick, was already at the airport in Gran Canaria with her two children when her EasyJet flight was cancelled on Monday.
The family is re-booked on a flight late on Thursday, with Ms Trainer due to complete her house sale on Friday.
EasyJet has apologised and said it will reimburse Ms Trainer's extra expenses.
It is one of a number of airlines that have cancelled flights amid widespread travel disruption.
Ms Trainer said given the amount of cancellations, she was concerned that EasyJet might also cancel Thursday's flight - which arrives shortly after midnight on Friday.
She said:"We're legally contracted now to complete on our house sale on Friday. We've got the removals booked and everything. We have to be out of here and home.
"But all the flights are massively delayed, so who knows? Moving day's going to be quite stressful. I'm in an unimaginable position.
"I've been on the phone to my work because I started a new job the week before I came out, so they're having to be very understanding."
EasyJet apologised for the cancellation of Ms Trainer's flight.
A statement from the airline also said: "We provided customers with options to rebook or receive a full refund as well as hotel accommodation, along with information on how to arrange this online or via the app.
"Nonetheless, we fully understand the disruption this will have caused to their plans and we are very sorry for this."