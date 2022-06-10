Horsham catholic priest Anthony White jailed for child sex abuse
A Roman Catholic priest who sexually abused a 15-year-old boy in the 1990s has been jailed.
Father Anthony White, 64, from Cross-in-Hand, East Sussex, plied the boy with drink before raping him after he visited his house, Sussex Police said.
He was convicted of two counts of sexual assault and one of buggery at Chichester Crown Court in April.
White has been sentenced to 10 years and six months at Hove Crown Court.
He will serve two thirds of his sentence in prison.
White had been working as assistant priest at St John the Evangelist Church in Horsham, West Sussex, at the time of the offences in 1992 and 1993.
Police first received a report of the crimes in 2020 and said White had got to know the boy when he and his family attended church.
Following the sentencing, Det Con Yvonne Daddow said: "He gradually gained their confidence and the boy started to visit the priest's address in Horsham on the pretext of doing some jobs around the house.
"However on the first occasion White plied the boy with drink and then raped him. On further occasions he also committed sexual assaults on the teenager."
Det Con Baddow thanked the victim for coming forward and said the abuse had "a very serious impact" on the victim's mental health and wellbeing for over 30 years.
White was sentenced to 10 years and six months for buggery, and five years for each sexual assault charge, which will be served concurrently.
In a statement, Bishop Richard Moth from the Arundel and Brighton Diocese "sincerely apologised" for White's actions and said the diocese took all abuse allegations seriously and was "committed to rebuilding trust and confidence".
Bishop Moth added: "I hope that the sentencing of Fr Anthony will bring some comfort to those who have suffered, although it can never undo the harm they have experienced or the long wait for justice they have had to endure."