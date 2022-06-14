Lewes District Council to trial low emission refuse and recycling fleet
- Published
A council has agreed what it describes as a "massive step forward" to achieving its climate goal.
Lewes District Council has passed plans that will lead to a new fleet of low emission refuse and recycling vehicles by 2030.
The authority plans to trial a mix of vehicles powered by electricity, hydrogen and renewable diesel.
Subject to the tests and council approval, the first electric vehicles in the fleet will hit the road in 2023.
Councillor Julie Carr, cabinet member for recycling, waste & open spaces, said: "We all want the cleanest and most modern refuse fleet, but in getting to that point we have to factor in the rapid speed at which the technology is evolving.
"Undoubtedly, the new ultra-low emission solutions that are coming forward currently will be readily available and more affordable in time for us to meet our ambitions."