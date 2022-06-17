Coronavirus memorial erected in Eastbourne
A memorial to people who provided support during the coronavirus pandemic and those who died has been erected in Eastbourne.
The Tree of Reflection in Elm Grove Park is also designed to be a place where people can reflect on personal experiences during the pandemic.
The memorial is set amongst an avenue of Sukura cherry trees donated by the Sakura Cherry Tree Project.
It will be unveiled at a ceremony on Saturday.
Councillor Jim Murray, who led the project for Eastbourne Borough Council, said: "This is a wonderful sculpture that provides a space for people to remember loved ones they have lost through the terribly difficult times brought about by Covid and to recall the great support given by people locally."
The unveiling on Saturday morning will conclude with a moment of prayer and an act of remembrance.