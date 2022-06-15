Sussex wines join Champagne and Prosecco in legal protection
Still and sparkling wines produced in East and West Sussex have been added to the list of products given geographically protected status.
The announcement, made on Wednesday by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, means it joins Champagne, Prosecco and Bordeaux.
The application by wine makers was first made in 2015.
It is the latest UK product to win protected designation of origin (PDO) status.
The list also includes Scotch whisky, Welsh lamb, Herefordshire cider, Cornish clotted cream and Melton Mowbray pork pies.
Food and Farming Minister Victoria Prentis said: "The UK has developed an ever growing reputation for high quality wine, with Sussex wine receiving widespread international recognition and investment.
"A year ago, I said that I look forward to the day when, as a treat, we no longer have a glass of Champagne but we can together have a glass of Sussex.
"That day has come."
For PDO status to be granted products must be produced, processed and prepared within a particular area.
They must also have features and characteristics due to the area.
The announcement was welcomed by Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith, who said: "It is the conclusion of a long campaign by myself and other Sussex MP's and is a real boon to the growing producer economy across Sussex.
"I want people at home and abroad to be queueing up to buy Sussex wine, and this announcement will make that all the more possible."