Jamal Robinson: Jury discharged in PCSO rape trial
- Published
The jury in the trial of a police community support officer accused of raping a woman after a night out in Brighton has been discharged.
Jamal Robinson, 29, of Ventnor Villas, Hove, appeared at Lewes Crown Court facing the rape charge.
Judge Christine Laing discharged the jury on Monday.
Robinson, who denies the allegation, now faces a retrial which is expected to take place in September this year.
