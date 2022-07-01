Worthing park attack: Teens sentenced for 'sickening' assault on man
Three teenagers have been sentenced for their part in a "vicious" assault which left a man unable to walk, talk or swallow.
Alan Willson, 47, was found with catastrophic head injuries in Longcroft Park, Worthing, on 4 April 2021.
At Hove Crown Court on Thursday, George Tilley, 14, Archie Tilley, 16, and Harry Furlong, 18, were sentenced, having been found guilty in May.
Mr Willson's wife, Annie, said her family was "broken beyond repair".
The Tilley boys, from Brighton, who can be named after reporting restrictions were lifted, were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and sentenced to 12 years.
They will spend a maximum of nine years in custody and three years on licence.
Meanwhile, Furlong, from Horsham, was handed a 20-month sentence, minus time on remand, for causing grievous bodily harm without intent.
He will serve half his sentence in custody and half on licence.
Sussex Police said Mr Willson, a care worker, was beaten by all three boys in a "sustained and prolonged attack" using a heavy, wooden log after he confronted them for making an 11-year-old boy cry by pushing him to the ground.
Following the attack, Mr Willson spent three months in the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.
After extensive rehabilitation he has since regained the ability to walk and swallow, but is still unable to speak.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Willson's wife told the attackers: "You destroyed my family and have broken us beyond repair.
"Now, because of your actions, my husband cannot speak, cannot play with his children, cannot work and cannot control his body.
"He has no mental capacity, no vision in his left eye and has a massive brain injury from which he will never fully recover."
Det Ch Insp Simon Dunn, of Sussex Police, said: "This was a sickening and violent assault on an innocent man, who had simply stepped in to help a young boy who was hurt and upset.
"The injuries Alan suffered showed this was a sustained and prolonged attack, and the impact of what happened that day will live with Alan and his family for the rest of their lives."