Hove's Kingsway to the Sea park plans to be considered
- Published
Plans for a seafront park in Hove are set to go before councillors this week.
The Kingsway to the Sea project would see a range of new and upgraded sports facilities, including a skate park and a roller blade area.
The scheme covers land west of the King Alfred Leisure Centre and includes the eastern end of Hove Lagoon.
Brighton & Hove City Council was awarded £9.5m towards the total £13m cost of the project by the government's Levelling Up Fund.
Councillors will be asked to approve a further £1m borrowing.
A public consultation was held last September, and more than 2,700 people responded to an online survey in May and June, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Almost 90% of people agreed that the proposals would improve the West Hove seafront.
A new skate park was the most popular sports facility to be suggested, with 70% of people backing it.
A report to the policy and resources committee said "some negative feedback" was received from the consultation.
"This feedback covered the loss of green space, anti-social behaviour, lighting and noise," it said.
"Designs were reviewed and consideration was given to moving the pump track or roller blade area to other parts of the park, with the skate park remaining in its current position, adjacent to the Big Beach Café."
Toilets at Hove Lagoon are also due to be refurbished as part of the project and a new sports pavilion will have toilets for people using the sports courts.
The policy and resources committee is due to discuss the proposals on Thursday.