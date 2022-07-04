Lancing sewage leak: Coastal estate hit for sixth time
- Published
Raw sewage has flooded a beachfront estate for the sixth time since October, infuriating residents.
One man who lived on the West Beach estate in Lancing, West Sussex, said "pungent" waste water was "climbing the pavements" and entering gardens.
"This is like a third world country. We have sewage running through the streets," Nigel Sweet told the BBC.
Southern Water apologised, and said it was just days away from "future-proofing" the pipe.
Last year, the area saw four leaks in just eight weeks, with the water company conceding there were "ongoing issues".
Mr Sweet said: "Here we are six months on, the repairs are still not completed and there is yet another leak."
As a tanker arrived to deal with the flood, Mr Sweet said: "After each burst, this has carried on 24 hours a day until they could plug the leak.
"It's noisy, smelly and infuriating!"
Southern Water confirmed it was the sixth time since October that the same 2km stretch of pipe had burst in three different places.
It said tankers would take on the flow of waste water and once they were in place, the pumping stations serving the pipe could be switched off and the clear-up would begin.
It said the cause of the leak previously was due to high pressure on an old pipe which had been corroded from the outside by salt water.
The water company added: "We are extremely sorry for the disruption. We completely understand the distress felt by the residents who are yet again affected by flooding in their road.
"This is particularly frustrating as we were just days away from undertaking a re-lining scheme to future-proof the pipe."