Shoreham crash: Driver dies in collision with lorry
A driver has died in a crash between a lorry and a car in West Sussex.
The collision between a blue Ford Fiesta and the lorry happened at about 21:15 BST on Sunday on Steyning Road, Shoreham.
The driver of the Fiesta died at the scene, Sussex Police said.
Anyone who may have seen the vehicles in the area at the time, or have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, has been asked to come forward.
