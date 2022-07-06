Brighton: Dinky toy exhibition goes on public display
A private collection of rare 1930s Dinky toys has gone on public display.
The exhibition of 400 Meccano-made items have been put on show at Brighton Toy and Model Museum.
They chart the evolution of the range - from the original 1932 Hornby-modelled miniatures through to their reinvention as Dinky toys in 1934.
Museum founder Chris Littledale said: "It is the most incredible collection. Being able to present such a display is exciting beyond belief.
"There are over 300 individual designs, reflecting the decade's rapid scientific, technological, and social change."
Jan Etches, the museum general manager, said: "This stunning collection will appeal to everybody - young and old. The colours are beautiful and some of the items are very rare indeed."
A museum spokesperson said: "Most of these models were not produced again after World War Two, and the tendency of the early alloy to disintegrate can make it almost impossible to find pristine examples of some of these pieces."
The collection also includes the original trade boxes used by toy shops in the 1930s.
Dinky toys are among the most valuable and collectable toys and models. A collection of 3,500 cars fetched £150,000 at auction in Devon in 2016.
The collection, owned by friend of the museum, David Hatley, is on loan to the Brighton Toy and Model Museum until at least 2027.