Shoreham Cement Works future put to public consultation

The cement works is due for redevelopment

The public are being urged to say what they think should be done with a large disused industrial site.

Shoreham Cement Works in West Sussex stopped production in 1991.

The 109 acre site, which includes a former chalk quarry and a 91m (298ft) brick chimney, lies in the South Downs National Park.

A public consultation into its future use runs until 2 August, with the views of local people being taken into account during planning applications.

Steve Neocleous of Adur District Council said: "The cement works is an iconic site, but has been disused for too long. It badly needs to be regenerated to the benefit of residents and visitors.

"This is a unique opportunity for Adur residents to have their say on the future of one of the south's biggest brownfield sites."

The Shoreham cement works stopped production in 1991

The site also includes a natural amphitheatre created by chalk cliffs.

A previous plan, put forward in 2015, was to turn the site into an eco-holiday centre.

An area action plan has been drawn up by the South Downs National Park Authority, which will guide any planning applications.

