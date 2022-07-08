Coronavirus: Sussex NHS bring back compulsory face masks
The NHS in Sussex has reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing in response to rising Covid-19 rates.
Patients and staff across multiple trusts in the county must now wear masks in hospitals and GP practices.
NHS bosses said the decision was "in order to protect everybody from rising rates of Covid-19 infection".
The latest figures show about 2.3 million people in the UK had coronavirus in the week ending 24 June, up by 600,000 from the week before.
Sussex trusts involved in reintroducing masks are:
- East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
- University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust
- Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- South East Coast Ambulance Service
- NHS Foundation Trust
- Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
- Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust
