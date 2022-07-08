Ditchling crash: Man held over fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
A man has been arrested by police investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a 22-year-old pedestrian.
Jack Brandon, from Hassocks, West Sussex, died after being struck by a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday.
It happened on the B2112 New Road between Ditchling and Clayton.
Sussex Police arrested a 53-year-old man from Hove on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Thursday. Officers also seized a vehicle.
The man was released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.
