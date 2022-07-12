Lost dog wins at Felbridge show after escaping Bolney home
A lost dog has won a rosette at a show after being entered by a man who found her on his way to the event.
Five-year-old Bonnie slipped out of her home in Bolney, West Sussex, on Sunday, causing alarm for her owners.
John Wilmer spotted her by the side of the road later that day as he took his two dogs to a show in Felbridge.
After the beagle-cross came third in the rescue dog class, he said: "She was such a lovely dog, I thought it'd be good to enter her."
He added: "I was in a bit of a rush to get there when we found Bonnie and put her in the car.
"I left a message on Facebook before taking her to the show.
"I was so pleased she did so well."
When Bonnie disappeared, her family started to search the surrounding area and put out an appeal on social media.
Her relieved owner, Paula Closier, said: "We're so thrilled she's safe and well and also a winner. You couldn't make this stuff up."
She added: "We were frantic as we live right by a main road. Bonnie used to be a street dog and we were so worried she wouldn't have known to come back."
Bonnie came to the Closier family four years ago, after being rescued by a charity from living on the streets of Crete.
Ms Closier continued: "She's had such a full life. When John brought her back to us with a rosette we couldn't believe it. It's a shame she didn't come first in the show."