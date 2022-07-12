A21 crash: Arrest after man dies in collision near Hastings
- Published
A man has been arrested after another man died in a crash on the A21.
Sussex Police were called to a two vehicle collision on the A21 at Ebdens Hill in Hastings, East Sussex, at about 14:00 BST on Monday.
One of the drivers involved, a 70-year-old man from Chatham, Kent, died at the scene.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation.
The crash, involving a Ford Kuga and an Isuzu D-Max, happened just south of Claremont School.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
