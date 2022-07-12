A21 crash: Arrest after man dies in collision near Hastings

A Google Maps image of Ebdens Hill on the A21Google
Police say the collision happened just south of the Claremont School on the A21 at Ebdens Hill near Hastings

A man has been arrested after another man died in a crash on the A21.

Sussex Police were called to a two vehicle collision on the A21 at Ebdens Hill in Hastings, East Sussex, at about 14:00 BST on Monday.

One of the drivers involved, a 70-year-old man from Chatham, Kent, died at the scene.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation.

The crash, involving a Ford Kuga and an Isuzu D-Max, happened just south of Claremont School.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.