Brighton pier-to-pier race adds non-binary category
- Published
A non-binary category for swimmers has been included for the first time in a pier-to-pier race held in Brighton.
More than 300 swimmers between the ages of 14-70 took on the 1km swim from the city's derelict West Pier to the iconic Palace Pier earlier.
About 120 of those were in the competitive race, with three in the non-binary category.
Event organiser John Kent said: "We felt it was really important to be inclusive."
The event is one of the oldest sea swimming races in England and is run by Brighton Swimming Club, which was founded in 1860.
Now in its 85th year, it started as a male-only event in 1936 but opened up to females in the 1980s, the club says on its website.
Equal opportunities
The decision to add a non-binary category to the race comes not long after Fina, swimming's world governing body, voted to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's elite races if they had gone through any part of male puberty.
The body is also aiming to establish an "open" category for swimmers whose gender identity is different to their birth sex.
Mr Kent said: "It's timely. But that's not why we did it. We are just pleased to provide opportunities for everyone to take part."
Lynette Slight, race organiser, said: "We've been talking about becoming more inclusive with the LGTBQ community and anyone else that doesn't swim the sea.
"It's a very white, middle class sport. It's very important to me to make sure that everyone has access to the sea safely and can enjoy it and get excited about events like this."
Competitors used to dive off the West Pier to start the race, but since its closure, the race has started from the beach.
Mr Kent described a "great" atmosphere as the first swimmers set off.
"The weather is fantastic, the sea is calm and flat, so it's a lovely day," he told the BBC.