Worthing: Ex-cadet based could help families at risk of homelessness
- Published
A disused cadet base in West Sussex could be used to house families at risk of becoming homeless.
Worthing Borough Council wants to convert the RAF Air Cadets site in Victoria Road into 11 flats, which could be used as temporary accommodation.
The flats would cost £3.4m to build, but would mean the council spending less money on renting B&B rooms.
The public will be able to view the plans at an exhibition on Wednesday.
Emma Taylor, Worthing's Cabinet member for citizen services, said: "We believe in prioritising the need for sustainable homes in order to house the people on our waiting list.
"Housing is a basic human right and we want to build mixed communities of council housing and private developments that cater for young and old, single people and families.
"Temporary accommodation is an important part of this mix."
A consultation event on the scheme will take place on Wednesday 20 July between 15.30 and 19.30 BST, at St Andrew the Apostle Church in Victoria Road.