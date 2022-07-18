Woodmancote shootings inquest: Mother and daughters unlawfully killed
- Published
A mother and her two young daughters who were shot dead by the girls' father were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.
Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, died along with Ava and Lexi Needham, four and two, at their home in Woodmancote, West Sussex, in March 2020.
A conclusion of suicide was recorded for Robert Needham, 42, who turned the legally-owned gun on himself.
Ms Fitzgibbons' family are calling for tighter checks on gun owners.
The inquest in Horsham heard Needham lied on his shotgun application about a caution for theft and had not disclosed he had been treated for depression, because he did not think either were relevant.
A statement from Ms Fitzgibbons' family described the monitoring and sharing of information between police and medical professionals as a "shambles".
They said following the inquest: "We firmly believe that if Rob hadn't legally accessed a weapon that allowed him to kill them in such a fast and cowardly way, they would still be here now.
'Beautiful souls'
"We don't want Kelly, Ava and Lexi to be remembered as murder victims. We want their memory as the beautiful and very-loved souls they were to live on.
"We miss them every single day. They've left a hole in our hearts that will never ever be filled."
Assistant West Sussex coroner Bridget Dolan QC heard Needham made a firearms application to Hampshire Police, with an officer from the force interviewing him.
During that interview Needham admitted he had not revealed a caution he received aged 25 after a bicycle theft, or that he had been treated for depression as a teenager.
He also told the officer he saw his GP in 2013 for workplace stress. The application was passed to Sussex Police when the family moved to the county.
The hearing was told Needham was still granted a shotgun certificate in 2016 by Sussex Police, which had received details of the investigation from the Hampshire force.
The family statement said: "Holding a gun licence isn't a right. It's a privilege.
"Any dishonesty on the application form or failure to declare mental health conditions or previous cautions or convictions, as in Rob's case, an individual should not expect to progress the application or be granted a firearms licence.
"Five years is not nearly frequent enough for licence holder reviews. These should be taking place annually."
Sussex Police has been approached for comment.