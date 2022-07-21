Shoreham: Fresh calls to lobby for permanent cycle lane
The leader of Adur District Council has said a permanent cycle lane in Shoreham has "not been ruled out".
A cycle route along Upper Shoreham Road was brought in temporarily during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020.
During a council meeting Clive Andrews, of Shoreham-By-Cycle, asked the leader to lobby West Sussex County Council for it to be reinstated permanently.
Council leader Neil Parkin said it was "tricky" but some councillors were already "on it somewhat ferociously".
Speaking during the Joint Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting, Mr Andrews said the county council was "failing to deliver the primary strategic routes" vital to Adur and Worthing Councils' local cycling and walking infrastructure plan.
He said the lack of a permanent route along the Upper Shoreham Road was "standing in the way of sustainable travel".
Mr Parkin said the Upper Shoreham Road route had not been ruled out, and cabinet members were working on it, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He claimed West Sussex County Council's decision to do the pop-up cycle lane had "rather muddied the waters" and it was a "tricky situation".
"I know you're very keen for it to happen but there's lots of residents who live along there that aren't," he added.