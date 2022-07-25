M23 advertising boards may not have planning permission
The BBC has learned that advertising signs may have been put up alongside the M23, which runs between Sussex and Surrey, without planning consent.
The signs, which are in fields, advertise Timberstore and the Wings Aviation Museum.
Almost all such "out-of-home" advertising needs to be approved by the relevant local authority.
Mid Sussex District Council said it will be contacting both companies and will consider further action.
The BBC has also contacted both companies named in the advertising, but has not yet received a reply.
The pressure group Campaign for the Preservation of Rural England (CPRE) has opposed the use of roadside advertising and wants people to put pressure on councils to remove those without planning permission.
Brian Kilkelly, the director of the Sussex branch, told BBC Radio Sussex: "It really does distract and affects the enjoyment of what we see around the countryside with these hoardings popping up everywhere.
"Councils sometimes turn a blind eye because they haven't got the resources to enforce the law.
"Sometimes they won't act until there are a number of complaints."
A spokesman for Mid Sussex District Council said: "Our Planning Enforcement team have attempted to contact Timberstore about addressing the signage displayed alongside the M23, but we have been unable to obtain a response.
"We are continuing to pursue the matter and are currently considering further action in line with Government guidance.
"The legal responsibility for signage rests with the party that displayed the sign, so the recently added 'Wings Museum' sign must be treated as a separate case. We will also be contacting the company shortly."
