Gatwick Airport: Consultation over road changes to end
A public consultation over Gatwick Airport's proposals to amend its road structure, due to a planned second runway, ends on Wednesday.
The airport says it has "updated road designs" following its initial consultation on a north runway.
The runway - currently operating as a taxiway or when the main runway is closed - is planned to be used by smaller planes.
Campaigners oppose expansion due to "environmental and health impacts".
Gatwick first announced the proposals to use the runway in 2018.
Brian Kilkelly, director for CPRE Sussex, said: "The public should not be asked to put up with long-term environmental and health damage for the financial gain and convenience of a few.
"Any expansion of Gatwick Airport would have a devastating impact on quality of life in the South East.
"We urge all Sussex residents to make their views known and stop this unnecessary blight on our precious landscape."
Stewart Wingate, chief executive officer at Gatwick Airport, said: "Having listened to feedback on our road improvement proposals, we revisited previous designs and considered new possibilities to strike a balance between the needs of local non-airport and airport traffic as well as potential environmental effects.
"We have refined our proposals for car parking, hotels and offices, the airfield, water management, carbon, and noise."
Members of the public can review the proposal in detail during the consultation period which ends at midnight on Wednesday.