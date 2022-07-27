Rail strikes: Huw Merriman says strikes not 'the right thing to do'
- Published
The chair of the Transport Committee has described the latest rail strike action as "not the right thing to do".
Across Kent, Sussex and Surrey, strikes are impacting services on Southern, Southeastern, South Western, GTR, Thameslink and Great Western railways.
Transport Committee chair Huw Merriman also criticised the RMT union for not consulting members on the latest pay offer.
The RMT has been contacted for comment.
Some 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operators are walking out across Britain due to a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Network Rail said only 20% of services would run and some places would have no trains at all on Wednesday, including Margate, Guildford, Farnham, Eastbourne and Horsham.
Mr Merriman, who is the MP for Bexhill and Battle in East Sussex, told BBC News: "A very fair offer has been put on the table. They haven't even put it to their members to consider and I don't think this is the right thing to do.
"It worries me greatly that if we don't get some compromise here people will switch off from using the railway."
On the picket line at the rail station in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, RMT member Anthony Peacock said: "This is a last resort for us, it's not something we do or take very lightly.
"We're being forced into a corner and we've got to do whatever we can to try and guarantee our future and keep the public safe."
'Held to ransom'
Commuters have been facing the brunt of the disruption caused by Wednesday's strike action.
Commuter Peter Izard from Burgess Hill, West Sussex, said: "What's at the heart of this is a travelling public, both commuters and tourists and everybody else being held to ransom and it is clearly unfair.
"So bang some heads together and come to some agreements. I realise that we are in a cost of living crisis, but don't hold the British public to ransom."
In Margate, Kent, no rail services are running at all.
Tomas Eriksson, who owns Waverley House restaurant in the town, said "something needs to change" because strikes are affecting his business.
"Bookings are down 40-60% and we're not getting the walk-ins because day-trippers just aren't coming down.
"Something needs to change because it's 2022 and we shouldn't be seeing these strikes over and over again."