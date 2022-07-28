Hope Powell: Former England coach awarded honorary doctorate
Former England manager Hope Powell has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Brighton.
Powell, who manages Brighton & Hove Albion's women's team, was the first black and first female coach of an England national side.
She said there had been huge advances for female players during her career.
She said football has gone from a game she had to "pay to play, to a game where players are now paid a good wage".
She was recognised for her "outstanding contribution to the performance, professionalisation and perception of women's football in the UK", the university said in a statement.
She is also a key role model of a black woman in a high-profile leadership position, the university added.
Powell made her debut for England aged 16, and represented her country on 66 occasions.
She also coached the GB 2012 Olympic team.
Powell was the first woman to achieve the UEFA Pro Licence, the highest football coaching qualification available.
In her degree acceptance speech, Powell said people were getting more excited about women's football, and the recent attendance and viewing figures during the current Euros had "smashed all previous records".
She said: "I have witnessed on my personal journey the importance of having the courage of your convictions and the convictions to follow them through.
"Don't be afraid to set yourself goals, and have the desire, belief and will to follow them through.
"Any set back is merely a set-up for a comeback."