West Sussex murder charges after man dies in hospital
Three people have been charged with murder following the death of a man in West Sussex.
The 47-year-old was found seriously injured on land along Marlpit Lane, near Woodmancote, on 23 July.
He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died on Monday. Sussex Police has not released his name yet.
Joseph Butler, 22, of Hambrook, Tarin Hopkins, 20, of Hambrook, and Thomas Goldring, 20, of no fixed address are due to appear in court on Monday.
They are set to appear for a preliminary hearing at Crawley Magistrates' Court.
