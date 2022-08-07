Copthorne: Firefighters tackle large blaze at leisure centre
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a leisure centre in West Sussex.
The roof of Acorns Health and Leisure in Copthorne Road, Copthorne, has been severely damaged.
Ten fire engines, aerial ladder platforms and water carriers were deployed from East Sussex and Surrey when reports of the fire came in at 07:20 BST on Sunday.
There is no word of any casualties. The road is closed in both directions.
A West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson said they were making "steady progress" in putting out the fire.
Make Pumps 10 Copthorne @WestSussexFire @sussex_police @SECAmbulance @SurreyFRS @Gatwick_Airport (ATC) pic.twitter.com/n0bZUWu2na— eddie mitchell (@brightonsnapper) August 7, 2022
A statement from the leisure centre said: "Sadly our beloved Acorns Health & Leisure Club is on fire and clearly won't be operational in the short term.
"We will update you more as soon as we can."
The cause of the fire is unknown.