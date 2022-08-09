Michael McDonagh: Tributes after Camber Sands holiday park death
The family of a man who died after an altercation at a holiday park have described him as the "centre of our world".
Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean Resort in Lydd Road, Camber Sands, in the early hours of Saturday.
In a statement his family said he was a "loving and supportive husband", and they were left with "broken hearts and unanswered questions".
Seven people have been arrested and all released on bail, Sussex Police said.
Mr McDonagh's family said: "Michael was a loving and supportive husband of 32 years and a father of six, taken from us whilst on a family holiday.
"His family meant everything to him. He came away to make memories with his wife and children and instead we are walking away with broken hearts and unanswered questions.
"It's impossible to put into words how we all feel. Our dad was the centre of our world and the life and soul of every party."
The family said Mr McDonagh will be "greatly missed", and described him as "a kind-hearted man who died too young".
Sussex Police is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation to contact them.