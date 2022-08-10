Brighton's Madeira Terrace restoration plans finalised
A design team has finalised plans for the first phase of restoration of iconic seafront arches in Brighton.
The cast iron arches of Madeira Terrace have been closed to the public since 2012 because they were deemed unsafe.
If a planning application is approved, work will start in summer 2023 on the arches between the Royal Crescent steps and Concorde 2.
Councillor Tom Druitt at Brighton & Hove City Council said it was a "fantastic" but "enormous" task.
The design team of engineers and construction experts was appointed in 2020.
The first phase of the restoration will see the transformation of 41 arches, about a quarter of the whole terrace.
A key part of the restoration is to bring back the function of the terrace as a place to view events on Madeira Drive, and to improve pedestrian access from Marine Parade to the seafront.
Mr Druitt, chair of the Eastern Seafront Project Board, said: "The Madeira Terrace restoration project is the biggest project the council has embarked on for a long time. It is an enormous task but we are making progress and it's fantastic to now have the first phase underway.
"We know how important Madeira Terrace is to both residents and visitors alike, it has such a rich history and we're determined to bring it back to life and see it sitting proudly on our seafront once again."