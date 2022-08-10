Worthing paedophile blackmailed teens to be 'sex slaves'
A man has admitted targeting girls as young as 12 online and blackmailing them into "sexual slavery".
At Lewes Crown Court, Jordan Croft, from Worthing, West Sussex, admitted 65 offences relating to 26 girls and women aged between 12 and 22.
The 26-year-old posed as a teenage boy to befriend his victims, and once he obtained graphic images of them he would reveal his true age and admit being a "catfish" and a "pedo" [sic].
Croft will be sentenced on 10 November.
'Depravity'
A National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation found Croft had more than 900 indecent images of children, and used online chat platforms to find his victims.
He had been in contact with more than 5,000 girls on one platform alone, and had 20 online profiles. His offending dated back to April 2018.
After persuading his victims to send him a nude image, his demands increased to more depraved and graphic content.
Investigators said he set a list of rules the girls had to adhere to, which included moving their conversation to encrypted platform Telegram.
Croft got them to film themselves confirming they would abide by his "contract of sexual slavery" and then demanded explicit photos or videos.
He also got them to sexually abuse themselves and other children, and demanded recordings be sent within strict time frames.
If the girls did not comply, he would set punishments and threaten to expose them to their family or social media followers, the NCA said.
He told them he had a degree in cyber security and could not be traced by law enforcement.
'Heart-breaking suffering'
Martin Ludlow, senior investigating officer at the NCA, said: "Jordan Croft is a prolific offender who has caused heart-breaking suffering to many victims and their families.
"The sexual depravity he consistently displayed during this abuse of both young female children and adults is horrific.
"He showed no compassion for the victims, pushing them to breaking point and issuing threats, even when they begged him to stop."
The charges against him include multiple counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, blackmail, making indecent images of children and intentionally causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child.