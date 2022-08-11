Camber park death: Daughters in witness plea for father
- Published
The daughters of a man who died at a holiday park have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday after a reported altercation involving a group of people on Friday.
His daughter, Stephanie McDonagh, said she wanted justice for her father and to make sure it was "an incident that will never be repeated again".
Seven people arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.
Mr McDonagh's other daughter, Shannon, said: "This is just extremely shocking that in a park resort where you expect - you know there's families, there's children - you don't expect something like this to happen, you expect it to be safe."
Sussex Police described the attack as an "isolated incident", saying the investigation was "complex and fast moving".
Mr McDonagh, described as a loving husband and father of four daughters and two sons, was on holiday at the Lydd Road site with his wife and three of his children - all from London.
Appealing for information, Stephanie McDonagh said: "We want to make sure that, if only we get justice for him, this is an incident that will never be repeated again."
A spokesperson for Camber Sands holiday park, said: "The safety and wellbeing of everybody on our park is at the heart of everything we do.
"The police have issued a statement providing reassurance to the public that this was an isolated incident with no wider risk of harm.
"As this is a live police investigation we cannot comment further, but our park team is actively supporting the police and is doing everything they can to assist with their enquiries."
Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.