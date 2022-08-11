Seaford: Sinkhole opens up in Crouch Lane

Sinkhole in Crouch Lane, Seaford
The sinkhole was reported to police at 12.15 BST on Thursday

A sinkhole has opened up in a road in East Sussex.

The hole was discovered in Crouch Lane, Seaford, at 12.15 BST on Thursday.

East Sussex Highways said on Twitter it was aware and it was attending along with a water company.

Sussex Police said it was helping other agencies but officers were unsure when the road will reopen. East Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

Crouch Lane has been closed while repairs are made

