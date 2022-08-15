A24 bus crash: Several injured after bus bursts into flames
Several people were injured after a bus caught fire following a crash in West Sussex.
Emergency services were called to the southbound A24 at Ashington at 15:50 BST on Saturday following a collision between a grey BMW and a Metrobus.
The car passenger - a 40-year-old woman - was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a man in his 50s, suffered a minor injury.
The bus driver and eight passengers also sustained minor injuries.
One bus passenger was taken to hospital for treatment. Sussex Police said on Monday that the road was still closed following damage from the fire.
Officers thanked staff from a nearby petrol station for providing cold drinks to those involved in the crash.
PC Steve Lambeth, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We are keen to hear from any witnesses to this collision, or anyone with dashcam footage of either a grey BMW 430i, or the number 23 Metrobus, prior to the collision. Both would have been travelling south on the A24."