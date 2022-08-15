Charlotte Eades: £250k raised in memory of teen vlogger
A charity set up in memory of Brighton cancer vlogger Charlotte Eades has raised £250,000.
Charlotte's BAG raises funds for research into glioblastoma, the rare cancer that Charlotte was diagnosed with at the age of 16.
She died in 2016 when she was 19 years old.
Her mother, Alex Eades, who is trustee of the charity, said she set it up "to focus on something good and try and change things".
"I needed to give something back I suppose," she said.
"The last month before she went into a coma was absolutely terrible.
"It's something I don't want other people to go through."
Charlotte posted more than 100 videos to her YouTube channel, sharing the story of her illness and trying to reach out to others in a similar position.
Her family have continued the channel, which has now had 20 million views worldwide and has 65,000 subscribers.
"We still get comments daily about how it helps people," added Ms Eades.
"This is Charlotte's story, I'm just taking over because she's not here anymore."
All of the money raised in her memory goes towards glioblastoma research at Kings College, London, where she received much of her treatment.
It is currently funding work to speed up diagnosis and test results for patients.
Ms Eades has been nominated for BBC Radio Sussex's Make a Difference Award, in appreciation of her efforts to make life better for others.
She said: "I think Charlotte would be incredibly proud, and so pleased with everything we have done."