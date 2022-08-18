Sussex beaches closed after sewage released along coast
- Published
Beaches in East Sussex have been closed after untreated wastewater was released into the sea at the shoreline.
Beaches in Bexhill and Normans Bay were shut after "significant" electrical issues at a pumping station.
The liquid, including sewage, started being released when the primary power and back-up system failed on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Southern Water said: "We are deeply sorry for this incident and we understand the seriousness and the distress this causes."
Power was restored by the evening, with emergency generators in place.
Southern Water and Rother District Council are investigating the potential impact on the bathing water quality.
The water firm said it was "liaising closely with the Environment Agency".
A Rother District Council spokesman said: "Please avoid Bexhill beaches and stay out of the sea until further notice.
"We will issue further updates as soon as possible."
Southern Water said it was continuing to investigate the root cause of the power outage, and would share this with stakeholders and customers when it could.