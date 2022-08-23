Woman trampled to death by cows in Billingshurst
A woman has been trampled to death by cows in Sussex, police have said.
Emergency services were called to a farm in Rowner Road, Billingshurst, at 11:40 BST on Monday following concerns for the welfare of a woman seen in a field.
The 55-year-old woman died at the scene and her next-of-kin have been informed.
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward and help officers with their inquiries.
