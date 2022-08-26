West Sussex charity revamps donated bus for homeless people
A charity has redesigned a donated double-decker bus to help homeless people sleeping in rural areas.
Turning Tides, based in West Sussex, have installed a shower, a toilet and IT facilities on the bus to support the homeless.
The charity said that demand for its services has doubled this year.
Ruth Poyner from Turning Tides said the charity was supporting more than 100 people across the county.
However, they are seeing steep costs for the running of the bus - it now costs £100 to fuel the bus for one day.
The charity is appealing for donations and more volunteers to help drive the bus.
Andy was supported by the charity when he found himself homeless.
He said he faced "isolation" sleeping rough in rural areas, adding: "Sometimes you don't speak to people for days.
"You go to a supermarket to wash, its just not good. You try and find food and scraps. You almost give up."
He is now living in a place of his own now volunteers for the charity and has his own place to live again.
"You become human again. There is no despair and I've got hopes for the future," he said.