Woman in her 90s shot with air rifle at Lancing Bowls Club
A woman in her 90s suffered minor injuries after being shot with an air rifle at a bowls club.
Sussex Police received a report of an air rifle being fired around Lancing Bowls Club on Wednesday afternoon.
A group of young people were seen running from the scene but officers searched and could not find them, a police spokesman said.
Frances Johnston, safeguarding officer at the club, said three other people were also hit but not injured.
Player Sheila Thornton said: "I thought I had been badly bitten. Something hit me in the back of the leg.
"I didn't think anything of it until I saw the lady next to me and her leg was bleeding."
Ms Thornton said one man realised he had been hit on his cap badge, adding: "If it had been a little bit lower, it could have gone in his eye."
Adur councillor Carol Albury said it had upset the community, adding: "It just isn't something we would expect to happen up here."
She said the council would look at the area and consider whether to screen or fence off the site.
Ms Johnston added: "We will be working with the council to ensure the safety of our visitors.
"We're considering whether CCTV is the best way forward, whether there are any other measures we can take which would improve the security."