Hastings town centre stabbing: Three men arrested
Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Hastings.
Sussex Police said officers responded to an altercation in the town centre in the early hours of Saturday, but that it was "resolved peacefully".
About 15 minutes after the groups had gone in separate directions, police were called to a stabbing outside ESK Wholesale in Cambridge Road, a spokesman for the force said.
A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police arrested three men on suspicion of GBH after the incident at about 03:10 BST.
Two of them were also arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and two were also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
