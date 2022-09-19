Queen's funeral: People in Sussex gather to watch historic state funeral
- Published
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral has been taking place in London, while across Sussex people have gathering to watch screenings of the ceremony.
The funeral to remember Britain's longest-reigning monarch began at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST.
In Sussex, churches, cinemas, pubs, and public spaces such as Alexandra Park in Hastings, are screening the event.
Kevin Boorman of Hastings Borough Council said: "People want to feel part of this really historic occasion."
Several people from Sussex were among the guests invited to attend the funeral.
Sir Peter Bottomley, Conservative MP for Worthing West, was one.
He said it was "an honour to represent Worthing West, to represent West Sussex and the whole of Sussex".
'Humbled'
Lesley Garven, manager of the Blind Veterans UK centre in Ovingdean, was also invited.
She said she was "completely stunned, overwhelmed, honoured, privileged" to be chosen.
"I feel so humbled by the occasion," she added.
Meanwhile, people from Sussex travelled to London to be in the crowds lining the route.
Tom Kretz from Storrington said: "It's the least we can do after all she has done for us. It's an honour to be there."
At Alexandra Park in Hastings, about 800 people sat on the grass on chairs in front of a large screen.
Mr Boorman said: "Hastings has always had a really strong sense of community and we've got a real cross section of Hastings today. All coming together with a real sense of purpose."
In Brighton, some people left a screening at Horatio's Bar on Brighton Palace Pier after it suffered technical difficulties.
Javier Rodriguez, manager of Horatio's Bar, said: "The signal went and we didn't know why.
"Of course they wanted to watch it, so they left to watch it somewhere else."
Mr Rodriguez said the venue lost the signal for about 15-20 minutes but the screening resumed.
The Picture House in Uckfield is also screening the event.
Nicolette Howard, from the cinema, said: "The cinema has been there since 1916 and we have seen all major occasions over those 100 years, and could have been showing the coronation in 1952. So it kind of felt part of history and felt right for us."
Rector Steve Burston, of St John's Church in Crawley, said it was "the time to gather as a community and journey through grief together. As a nation we are losing someone very special."