Queen Elizabeth II: Postbox topper tribute 'provides comfort'
- Published
A woman who got an overwhelming response to a postbox topper she created in tribute to the late Queen said she wanted to provide "comfort" to people.
Tracy Williams said the death of Queen Elizabeth II was a "big moment in history" which she wanted to mark.
Ms Williams has been creating them anonymously in her hometown of Heathfield, East Sussex, for a year.
However, she was revealed as her community's "mystery crocheter" after her Queen topper got an "incredible" response from local people.
Her latest topper shows the late Queen in miniature dressed in royal purple, with her own tiny hat, bag and brooch.
Next to her stands a candle with a black bow wrapped round it, as well as a golden crown. Two white roses sit beside the royal cypher 'EIIR' at the forefront.
Ms Williams completed the special memorial topper the day after the Queen died. To put the creation together on time, she re-used parts from previous ones she made.
"I wanted to do something for the community to provide comfort to them," she told BBC Radio Sussex.