Lewes crash: Motorcyclist dies in collision with lorry on A27
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a lorry on the A27.
The 35-year-old died at the scene of the crash near Lewes, which happened at 07:38 BST on Tuesday, according to police.
A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV or dashcam footage.
The motorcyclist's next of kin have been informed.
The A27 was closed after the crash on the eastbound carriageway between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts, but has since reopened.
