Storrington glider crash: Pilot dies after crashing in field
- Published
A pilot has died after his glider crashed in a field in Sussex.
The aircraft crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington shortly before 11:00 BST on Saturday.
The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene, Sussex Police said. A coroner has been informed.
Emergency services, including the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, attended the scene of the crash. Police officers remain at the scene.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.