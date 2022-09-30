Garry Peltzer Dunn: Tributes as former Brighton and Hove mayor dies
- Published
Tributes have been paid following the death of a former Brighton and Hove mayor.
Garry Peltzer Dunn died on Wednesday at the age of 79, following a short illness.
He served as a councillor in Hove for 50 years, standing for the Conservatives in 15 consecutive local elections between 1971 and 2019.
Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas and Hove MP Peter Kyle were among those to share their condolences.
"He served our community with decency and the concerns of residents firmly in mind," Mr Kyle said.
"I'll miss our chats, always warm and friendly even when disagreeing."
Mr Peltzer Dunn was elected mayor of Brighton and Hove City Council in 2008 and served for one year.
He also served twice as leader of Hove Borough Council.
'A true gentleman'
A Brighton and Hove Conservatives spokesman said his death will be felt across the city.
"He was known as a true gentleman by all who came to know him. The thoughts of everyone are with Garry's family at this time, including his wife Chip."
He represented the Vallance Ward from 1971 to 1995 before transferring to the Wish Ward, where he served until his death.
Most recently, he served on the East Sussex Fire Authority.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Dawn Whittaker said he was "a gentleman whose fairness, integrity and humour were well known".
Former council leader Warren Morgan added: "He was unfailingly friendly and polite to me, and his 50-year term on Hove Borough and Brighton and Hove City Council was an incredible example of dedicated community service."
Brighton and Hove Labour co-leaders councillors Carmen Appich and John Allcock said they were "shocked and saddened" by the death.
"Brighton and Hove has lost a dutiful public servant, and a good man," they said.