Green Party: Brighton council tax referendum backed by leader
By Ben Weisz
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Sussex
- Published
Tax rises should be on the table to help councils balance their budget, the Green Party co-leader has said.
Adrian Ramsay told BBC South East the government should give councils more money.
But he said he would back Brighton and Hove's Green administration if it held a referendum to raise council tax by more than 3%.
He also defended his party's energy bill plans, which do not include businesses.
Several local councils are warning of growing gaps between what they spend and what they receive from council tax and other funding.
Speaking at the start of the Green Party conference in Harrogate, co-leader Adrian Ramsay told BBC South East, "there ought to be far more funding coming from central government".
Under current rules most councils can put up rates by a maximum of 3%, a bigger rise would need to be approved by voters in a local referendum.
Consumer price index inflation is currently 9.9%, according to the Bank of England.
Referendum
Asked whether his Green Party colleagues running Brighton and Hove City Council should consider holding such a referendum, Mr Ramsay said: "If local councillors find they need to increase council tax in order to pay for crucial services, then it's right they should put forward that proposal.
"I'm not going to tell councillors they have to do that, but I think it's right that it's an option on the table."
Energy bills
Mr Ramsay also defended his party's cost of living policies, saying the party was right to focus on household bills.
The Greens have said they would cap household energy bills at last October's levels, but have not set out a plan for businesses.
Asked whether the party had simply forgotten about companies, charities, schools and other organisations, Mr Ramsay said: "I think it's a really good question, how businesses and community buildings can get through this crisis.
"We do need to see action to support those."
Mr Ramsay said the Greens wanted to see grants for businesses to help them become more energy efficient.
And he called for a programme of home insulation, saying it would "keep people's bills down as well as reducing carbon emissions and creating jobs".
The party is proposing to tax the wealthiest 1% in the country to fund home insulation.
