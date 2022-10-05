Abubaker Deghayes: Probe into 'encouraging terrorism' mosque
The Charity Commission has launched a probe into a Brighton mosque after a former trustee was jailed for encouraging terrorism.
The body has also appointed an interim manager at the Brighton Mosque and Muslim Community Centre.
Abubaker Deghayes had called for jihad "by sword" in a speech at the mosque when about 50 people, including children, were present.
The Charity Commission said a trustee who was present should have intervened.
In May 2022, the mosque was issued with an official warning after Deghayes was jailed for encouraging terrorism.
The Charity Commission said the trustee who was present did not intervene or attempt to minimise the impact of the content of the speech.
A spokesman for the Charity Commission said: "The commission determined that the trustees knew or ought to have known the risk this individual [Deghayes] posed to the charity, and set out the actions trustees should take to protect the charity and its beneficiaries from abuse."
He said there was an ongoing dispute at the charity about its management, and that this dispute has created an "increased risk that appropriate actions will not be taken to protect the charity from further undue risk of harm".
New trustees
On 28 September, the Charity Commission appointed Andrew Wilkinson, from the law firm Shakespeare Martineau, as interim manager, and he will appoint new trustees to the charity as part of his work.
The commission said it's inquiry will examine the administration, governance and management of the charity, and in particular whether trustees have been properly appointed or removed.
It will also explore what they have learned from Deghayes' conviction, whether the mosque's income and spending has been properly accounted for, and if that spending has been used exclusively to further a charitable purpose.