Pedestrian killed after Brighton city centre taxi crash
- Published
A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a taxi in Brighton city centre.
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance after the crash in North Street shortly before 01:00 BST on Saturday.
He later died from his injuries, Sussex Police said.
A Brighton and Hove City Council spokesman said they were "deeply saddened" by the crash involving one of their taxi drivers.
"Our hearts go out first and foremost to the family and friends of the person who was fatally injured," he said.
"It's also been a huge shock to our taxi community, and in particular the driver involved in the incident. We are offering support to all drivers who have been affected."
Sussex Police urged anyone who witnessed the crash and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch.
